Prathima Foundation brings hope and healthcare to rural areas

Karimnagar: The Prathima Foundation, an integral arm of the Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), was inaugurated in 2015 at Nagunur in Karimnagar by the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee.

Founded with a vision to spread light and progress across all sections of society, the Foundation has, for over two decades, been delivering impactful services in education and healthcare across the undivided districts of Adilabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar in North Telangana.

The Foundation has actively promoted social awareness in rural areas while also addressing critical needs such as nutrition, livelihood opportunities, and vocational training. Chairperson Dr Harini stated that these initiatives have significantly contributed to empowering local communities.

To generate employment opportunities, three vocational skill centres were established in Nagaram, Raikal, and Ammakkapeta. These centres trained 4,150 youth in various skills, with 4,120 successfully securing employment.

The Prathima Study Hall, inaugurated by Boinapally Vinod Kumar and Dr Harini, was created to provide a peaceful learning environment for government job aspirants. Initially launched in 2018 at Krishi Bhavan and later shifted to Prathima Multiplex, the facility has helped around 300 students secure jobs in Group services, Police, and Banking sectors.

In 2018, PIMS also established a specialised centre for treating patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia, and other blood-related disorders. The facility was inaugurated by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

Extending support to children with critical health conditions, the Foundation facilitated free heart surgeries for 114 underprivileged children aged between 0 and 14 years, performed by a team of doctors from London.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation played a crucial role in delivering healthcare services to 36,000 rural residents through mobile health units across Adilabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar districts. It also distributed one crore masks across Telangana to ensure public safety during the crisis.

To improve access to clean drinking water, water purification plants were installed in three schools and 30 villages.

Awareness programmes on health, nutrition, and hygiene have also been regularly conducted for women, adolescent girls, and students in remote areas.

In a bid to improve emergency healthcare access, 11 ambulances were provided free of cost to remote villages.

The Foundation also distributed sanitary pads to women and adolescent girls in underserved regions.

Financial assistance has been extended to deserving students for higher education, while 500 sewing machines were distributed to empower single and destitute women. Additionally, 32 electric pottery wheels were provided to traditional potters to support their livelihoods. State-of-the-art ambulances equipped with ventilators have been deployed at the main hospital. Assets worth Rs 50 lakh were also distributed free of cost in Jagtial, Godavarikhani, and Jannaram to support underprivileged communities.

Under the “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” initiative, the Foundation constructed a school building at Veernapalli mandal headquarters in Rajanna Sircilla district at a cost of rs7.50 crore. Sanitary pad disposal machines have also been installed in several girls’ schools.

Dr Harini emphasised that the Foundation’s mission extends beyond healthcare, aiming to empower youth through skill development and create sustainable livelihoods. She affirmed that these initiatives would continue

without interruption.