Pre-election cash, gold seizure in T'gana mounts to Rs 347cr

Hyderabad: The seizure of cash, gold, liquor and other items in Telangana ahead of the next month’s assembly elections mounted to Rs 347 crore on Thursday, an official said.

During the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Thursday, enforcement agencies seized cash, gold and liquor worth over Rs 6.85 crore. With this, the total seizure since October 9 has gone up to Rs 347.16 crore, said to be the highest in the country during such a short period.

During the entire poll process in the 2018 elections in Telangana, the total seizure of cash and gold was only to the tune of Rs 103 crore.

The enforcement agencies had started the checking on October 9 when the Model Code of Conduct came into force with the announcement of poll schedule by the Election Commission.

During the 24-hour period, more than Rs 3.17 crore cash was seized.

The total cash seizure has now gone up to Rs 122.62 crore.

According to the data released by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, precious metals worth over Rs 15 lakh were seized between 9 a.m. October 25 and 9 a.m. October 26.

The enforcement agencies have so far seized 230 kg gold, 900 kg silver, diamond and platinum, all worth more than Rs 156 crore.

Authorities continued their crackdown on the flow of liquor.

During the 24-hour period, liquor worth Rs 1.96 crore was seized, taking the cumulative seizure to Rs 20.70 crore.

The state and Central agencies have also seized 43 kg ganja, taking the total seizure to 3,460 kg, valued over Rs 17.18 crore.

The authorities have also seized 1.56 lakh kg rice and other items worth over Rs 30.42 crore.

The elections for 119-member state assembly will be held in a single phase on November 30.