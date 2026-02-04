Pre-Ramzan Arrangements: Govt ratchets up efforts to spruce up Mecca Masjid, other mosques in city

Hyderabad: With just two weeks remaining before the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan, the historic Mecca Masjid, Shahi Masjid, and other prominent mosques are being spruced up for the faithful. The authorities have arranged 2,250 kg of high-quality dates for iftar as over 5,000 worshippers are expected to break their fast daily at Mecca Masjid alone. Following reported delays in renovation works that triggered public concern on 31 January, the Telangana State Minority Welfare Department has accelerated all necessary arrangements to ensure a peaceful observance of the month.

According to the department, prayer mats and essential supplies have been secured. Specifically, 1,500 kg of dates have been allocated to Mecca Masjid, with 500 kg for Shahi Masjid and 250 kg for the Secretariat Masjid. District Minorities Welfare Officer Mohammed Ilyas Ahmed confirmed that the supply contract was awarded to Gulzar Cuisine at a rate of Rs 418 per kg. He noted that high-quality Shukri dates are being provided this year to enhance the experience for the public. Furthermore, existing carpets are being refurbished or replaced with new ones to accommodate the large crowds.

In coordination with the GHMC, water works, and electricity departments, several auxiliary tasks are underway.

Tents have already been installed at Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid to provide shade. While major renovation and conservation works on the four-century-old structure are now fully completed, the reconstruction of the ablution tank and washrooms has also been finalised under the supervision of the Department of Heritage. These projects, which began in 2017, represent a significant investment in preserving the city’s religious history.

Additionally, Rs 18 crore has been sanctioned from Hyderabad MP funds for works at various mosques across the city. These funds will be utilised based on specific requirements and local demands. However, community activists like Mohammed Ahmed have raised concerns regarding sanitation in the surrounding areas. They pointed out that roads leading to several mosques still suffer from sewage overflow and poor lighting.

They have urged the GHMC to ensure that cleanliness and infrastructure repairs are completed well before the onset of the holy month to avoid inconvenience to the citizens. As the city prepares for the festivities, the focus remains on balancing heritage conservation with modern civic amenities for the thousands of devotees who will gather for nightly prayers and community gatherings throughout the month.

This ensures that the religious significance of the site is matched by the comfort and safety provided to every individual participating in the spiritual activities during this period of fasting.

The administration remains committed to high standards of hygiene and facility management.