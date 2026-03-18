Pre-Ugadi celebrations: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla extends Ugadi greetings

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday extended greetings and wished everyone a joyous Ugadi festival.

Addressing guests, invitees, Lok Bhavan Parivar members, and artists during the Pre-Ugadi celebrations held at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday, he said that Ugadi marks the beginning of a new era, symbolising hope, prosperity, and renewal.

He explained that “Parabhava,” the 40th year in the sixty-year cycle of time, signifies defeating ego and negative thoughts to lay the foundation for success. He expressed confidence that the coming year would be one of progress for both Telangana and the nation, urging people to learn from past experiences and move forward with greater commitment and service.

Highlighting the cultural significance of Ugadi, Shukla spoke about Ugadi pachadi--a blend of six flavours--representing the balance of hardship and happiness in life. He wished for abundant rains this year, so that Telangana flourishes with rich harvests and dairy crops.

The Governor while extending warm wishes for wealth, health, and happiness to all families in the New Year, reiterated his hope for all-round development of the state and the country, and ended with the spirited call:

The Pre-Ugadi celebrations at Lok Bhavan reflected the festive spirit of the occasion, bringing together dignitaries, cultural performers, and members of the community in anticipation of the traditional newyear.