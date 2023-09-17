Pre-wedding shoot of cops goes viral on social media, CV Anand reacts

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner on Sunday reacted to the pre-wedding shoot of cops going viral on social media, where a couple who are in the police profession seen using the police van, station and the symbol as part of the shoot. The video went viral and has garnered mixed reactions from the netizens with some congratulating the couple and few condemning them for using the police patrolling van for personal use and demanding strict action against them.

Reacting to the same, the CP said “I have seen mixed reactions to this. Honestly, they seem to be a little overexcited about their marriage and that’s great news, though a little embarrassing. Policing is a very very tough job, especially for ladies. And she finding a spouse in the department is an occasion for all of us to celebrate.”



“The fact that it’s two police officers, I find nothing wrong in them using the police department property and symbols. If they had informed us earlier we would have definitely given consent for the shoot. Some of us may feel outraged, but I feel like meeting them and blessing them, though they didn’t invite me for their wedding. Of course, I advise others not to repeat this without proper permission”, he added.