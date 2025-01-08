Pregnant Women Should Be Admitted to Hospitals a Week Before Delivery - DMHO Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi

Nagar Kurnool: As part of the 100-day Nikshay Shivir campaign, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi, accompanied by a mobile medical team, visited the tribal hamlet of Appapur in the Nallamala region on Wednesday. They conducted TB screenings for suspected individuals and performed eye tests and X-rays for those in need.

Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi first conducted a surprise inspection of the Mannanur Primary Health Center (PHC), reviewing attendance registers, medicine stock, and hospital records. She instructed the medical staff to increase the number of deliveries conducted at the hospital.

During the visit to Appapur, she examined pregnant women, reviewed their M.C.P. cards, and educated them on the importance of calcium tablets. She inquired about any health issues they might be facing and advised them to utilize the 102 ambulance service for medical tests. She also suggested pregnant women get admitted to government hospitals a week prior to their expected delivery dates.

Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi visited the local Anganwadi center and school, where she educated students on personal hygiene and the importance of a nutritious diet.

The program saw the participation of District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Venkata Das, Dr. Sudhakar, Dr. Bhavana, DPO Renayya, STS Arif, Sharath, lab and X-ray technicians, and health workers.





