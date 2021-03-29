Preparations for Bhadradri Rama Kalyanam begin

Bhadrachalam: The process of making Talambralu for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama has begun on a traditional note at Bhadrachalam temple here on Sunday. The celestial wedding will be held on April 21 and Pattabhishekam on April 22 in the temple.

Following Covid-19 norms, the temple authorities permitted only few devotees to attend the programme on Sunday morning hours.

After conducting the Swapanam ritual to the festival idols, priests conducted Kalasa puja on the temple premises besides performing a special puja at Chitrakuta Mandapam before preparing Talambralu.

Devotees and wives of ritwiks prepared about five quintals of talambralu using turmeric, vermillion, ghee, perfume and other scented powders on the day. By April first week, 50 quintals of talambralu would be prepared due to Covid norms, temple officials informed.

Later in the day, the festive idols were placed at Beda Mandapam and special puja was performed amid the singing of keerthanas of Ramadasu and Tumu Laxmi Narasimha Dasu by the temple singers.

A special kumbha harathi offered to the deities. A special puja was also performed as part of Dolotsavam and Vasanthotsavam. During the ritual, Lord Rama was dressed as a groom.

Temple Executive Officer B Sivaji informed that Brahmotsavam will begin on April 13 and conclude on 27. As per government guidelines, the main events will be conducted without devotees' participation in the temple premises, like they were conducted last year, he added.