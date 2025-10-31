Preparations in Full Swing for Inauguration of Nursing College in Gadwal: Collector B.M. Santhosh Directs Officials to Complete Works Promptly

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santhosh directed officials to complete the remaining works of the Nursing College and hostel buildings, constructed with an estimated cost of ₹33.02 crore, and make all arrangements for the college’s inauguration ceremony.

The Collector conducted a review meeting on Thursday at the Collectorate Conference Hall, discussing the progress of works related to the Nursing College, Medical College hostels, and other related facilities.

During the meeting, the Collector stated that in November, the State Minister for Health and Medical Services will inaugurate the Nursing College and hostel buildings. On the same occasion, the foundation stone will be laid for the Medical College and hostel buildings, to be constructed with an estimated cost of ₹130 crore.

He instructed officials to prepare and submit proposals within a week for any additional infrastructure requirements in the Medical College hostel. The Collector also directed that the construction of the Critical Care Unit building near the Medical College be expedited, adding that he would soon inspect the site personally.

Furthermore, he suggested that proposals for the compound wall construction and other pending works around the Nursing College be sent to the government for fund sanction.

The meeting was attended by TGMSIDC Executive Engineer Venu Gopal, Deputy EE Srinivasulu, AE Raheem, Medical College In-charge Principal Kavitha, Nursing College Principal Hanumanthamma, and Government Hospital Superintendent Dr. Indira, among others.