Preparations in full swing for Kalyana Mahotsavam on Sri Rama Navami

PalakurthiMLA Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the forthcoming Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Kalyana Mahotsavam, scheduled to be held on the 27th of this month, ensuring that the event is conducted with grandeur, devotion, and religious fervour.

The MLA held a special review meeting at her camp office in Palakurthi town centre with officials of the Valmidi Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam and members of the newly formed temple committee, in view of the upcoming Sri Rama Navami celebrations. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the arrangements for the annual temple festivities. She emphasised the need for maintaining cleanliness in and around the temple premises, proper electrical illumination, adequate drinking water facilities, and a well-organised queue system to facilitate smooth darshan for devotees.

The MLA also directed officials to ensure proper parking arrangements and to take all necessary precautionary measures, as a large number of devotees are expected to attend the celebrations.

Highlighting the importance of safety, she instructed the concerned departments to implement stringent security arrangements. She further stressed the need to set up medical camps and ensure the availability of emergency services throughout the event.

On the occasion, the MLA unveiled the poster for the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Brahmotsavams 2026 along with officials. She urged temple authorities to organise the Brahmotsavams in accordance with traditional and scriptural practices, maintaining the sanctity of the rituals.

The MLA noted that effective coordination among public representatives, officials, and temple committee members was essential for the successful conduct of the event. She advised that all necessary steps should be taken to provide devotees with a comfortable and spiritually enriching experience during their visit.