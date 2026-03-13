Preps for annual Kalyanam of Lord Sitarama gather momentum

Bhadrachalam: Preparations for the annual celestial wedding ceremony of Lord Sitarama gathered momentum as the making of traditional Pochampally handloom silk garments for the deities was ceremonially commenced on Thursday. The garments are being specially woven for the grand Sitarama Kalyanam to be held on March 27 on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami under the aegis of the Bhadrachalam Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple.

The sacred ceremony will take place at the artistically decorated Kalyana Mandapam at Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam. Handloom artisans from Secunderabad, who have been traditionally preparing silk garments for the annual event for several years, have once again taken up the task of weaving the ceremonial attire.

The specially crafted silk garments will be offered to Lord Sitarama, Lakshmana and Lord Hanuman during the festivities.

Temple Executive Officer K. Damodar Rao formally launched the weaving work as part of the ritual commencement. Handloom artisans and temple representatives were present on the occasion.

The annual Sitarama Kalyanam at Bhadrachalam is a major religious event that attracts thousands of devotees from across Telangana and neighbouring states every year.