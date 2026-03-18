President Droupadi Murmu serves Akshaya Patra’s 5 billionth meal

Hyderabad/New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday served the five billionth meal of the Akshaya Patra Foundation during a programme held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. The Foundation commemorated the significant milestone of serving five billion meals and its completion of 25 years of service to humanity. The theme of the event, ‘Suposhit and Sushikshit Bharat for Viksit Bharat’, highlighted the collective efforts toward child nutrition and education for a developed India. In a heartfelt gesture, the President gave gifts, served meals, and personally fed the children.

The Foundation currently feeds 2.35 million children through state-of-the-art kitchens in 78 locations across 16 states and three union territories. It aspires to reach three million children every day by 2030. President Droupadi Murmu stated that serving five billion meals in advancement of educational objectives is a remarkable achievement. She noted that a nourished and educated society is vital in realising the national resolve to build a developed India by 2047.

She emphasised that a safe and bright future for children is not solely the responsibility of the government but a shared duty. She noted that when teachers, parents, social organisations, and the corporate sector work together, a strong foundation is laid for the coming generation. Murmu stressed that every child must receive quality education, nutritious food, and a safe environment for holistic development. She commended the Akshaya Patra Foundation for its continuous work in addressing malnutrition and encouraging school attendance through mid-day meals for over two decades. The event showcased the transformative power of public-private partnerships in securing the health and future of the nation’s youth.