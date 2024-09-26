President of Dhupa Deepa Naivedya Archaka Sangham, Jogulamba Gadwal District, Comments on Tirumala Laddu Adulteration.

Gadwal : Chakravarti Swamy, President of the Dhupa Deepa Naivedya Archaka Sangham in Jogulamba Gadwal District, recently commented on the adulteration issue involving Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) laddus. He expressed that such an incident could not have occurred without the involvement of the TTD Executive Officer, the temple administration, and even the state's cabinet and endowments department. He emphasized that adulterating laddus is not a minor issue and raised concerns about the influence of the Endowments Department on Hindu temples.





Swamy criticized the government for bringing only temples with significant revenue under the control of the Endowments Department, while ignoring thousands of temples with no income. He lamented that many temples are struggling to provide basic offerings like incense, lamps, and food offerings, and lack proper upkeep and patronage. He questioned why only Hindu temples are being managed under the Endowments Department in a secular country and why churches and mosques are not subjected to the same control.



Swamy further expressed concern that in rural areas, many temples do not conduct regular rituals, which is leading Hindu youth astray, pushing them toward addictions like alcohol and drugs. He urged parents to teach their children devotion and instill religious values from a young age, suggesting that families should visit temples regularly. He stressed that at least once a week, families should visit a temple to receive blessings, which would not only ensure the well-being and health of their families but also guide children on the right path and contribute to building a better society.

Swamy also announced the launch of the "Mana Gudi Mana Dharma" (Our Temple, Our Religion) program in Alampur Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal District, to raise awareness among Hindu families about their religious duties. Under this initiative, weekly gatherings will be held at different temples, where collective worship, devotional songs, and bhajans will be conducted to promote the revival of Hindu values. He called on every Hindu citizen, at the village, state, and national levels, to take responsibility for spreading and protecting Sanatana Dharma.



Pulikal Veeresh and Chagadona Satish, among others, participated in the program.

