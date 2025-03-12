Press Release: Kapil Ayurveda Hospitals and Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Celebrate International Women’s Day 2025 by Bridging Ayurveda and Artificial Intelligence

Kapil Ayurveda Hospitals, in partnership with Arya Vaidya Pharmacy, commemorated International Women’s Day 2025 with an inspiring event that celebrated the harmonious blend of ancient Ayurvedic traditions and modern artificial intelligence (AI). The event paid tribute to the remarkable contributions of women in healthcare and showcased pioneering advancements in holistic wellness.





Dr. Sindhu Sreejith, VP of R&D and Technical-AVP, embraced the essence of womanhood through the transformative power of Ayurveda in her exemplary presentation. Passionate about holistic well-being, she seamlessly blends ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science to support women's health and vitality. Her expertise in research and development strengthens Ayurveda’s role as a trusted companion in women's wellness, offering natural solutions for balance, resilience, and inner harmony. Through her dedication, she continues to uphold Ayurveda’s timeless relevance in nurturing and celebrating the strength of womanhood.

At the heart of the celebration were two visionary female Ayurvedic doctors, Dr. Rekha A.B. and Dr. Archana C., who introduced their groundbreaking Mahanasa approach to Ayurvedic nutrition and treatment. This innovative framework merges timeless Ayurvedic principles with contemporary nutritional science, highlighting the critical role of diet in achieving optimal health. Their work exemplifies the transformative impact of women in driving innovation and leadership in the healthcare industry.





A standout moment of the event was the launch of a revolutionary AI-powered posture analysis technology. This advanced tool is designed to diagnose and treat musculoskeletal disorders with exceptional accuracy, representing a major step forward in combining traditional medicine with modern technology. The development underscores Kapil Ayurveda Hospitals’ dedication to advancing healthcare through the integration of ancient wisdom and futuristic innovation.

The event was honoured by the presence of Dr. Sindhu M and Ms. Haritha Rao, esteemed promoters of the Kapil Group and Dr. A. Rajendra Prasad, Chief Operating Officer, Kapil Ayurveda Hospitals, also showcasing the Kapil Group’s diverse portfolio, which spans industries such as chits, real estate, media, agriculture, aviation, hospitality, and technology. This multifaceted approach highlights the Group’s commitment to holistic health and wellness, as well as its broader mission to create a positive societal impact.

Key Highlights of the Event:

1. Celebrating Women in Ayurveda: The event honoured the achievements of female Ayurvedic practitioners, recognising their innovative contributions to healthcare.

2. Revolutionising Ayurveda: Drs. Rekha and Archana unveiled their Mahanasa approach, which seamlessly blends Ayurvedic principles with modern nutritional science to redefine diet-based health solutions.

3. Holistic Wellness Vision: The event emphasised a comprehensive approach to wellness, integrating Ayurveda, technology, and preventive healthcare through diet and lifestyle adjustments.

4. AI Meets Ayurveda: The introduction of AI-powered posture analysis technology showcased how cutting-edge tools can enhance traditional diagnostic practices.

5. Kapil Group’s Expansive Reach: The event highlighted the Group’s diverse ventures, reflecting its dedication to innovation and societal well-being across multiple sectors.

“This celebration is a testament to the incredible power of women in shaping the future of healthcare and wellness,” said a spokesperson for Kapil Ayurveda Hospitals. “By uniting the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda with the boundless potential of AI, we are creating a pathway to a healthier, more balanced world.”

The event concluded with a heartfelt tribute to women’s leadership and innovation, inspiring attendees to adopt a holistic approach to health and wellness. Kapil Ayurveda Hospitals and Arya Vaidya Pharmacy reaffirmed their commitment to empowering women and advancing healthcare through the seamless fusion of tradition and technology.





About Kapil Ayurveda Hospitals:

Kapil Ayurveda Hospitals is a premier destination for holistic healthcare, combining the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda with modern medical advancements. Committed to both preventive and curative care, the institution promotes overall wellness through a seamless blend of traditional therapies and cutting-edge technology. With branches in Champapet, KPHB, and Hanamkonda, Kapil Ayurveda Hospitals continues to be a trusted name in Ayurvedic healing.

About Arya Vaidya Pharmacy:

Arya Vaidya Pharmacy is a prestigious institution committed to preserving and advancing the principles of Ayurveda. With a rich legacy of excellence, it continues to innovate and contribute to the global wellness landscape.