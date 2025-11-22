Prez Murmu unveils western India’s cultural tapestry at Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav

Hyderabad: PresidentDroupadi Murmu officially inaugurated the second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at the Rashtrapati Nilayam on Friday. The nine-day cultural festival, scheduled to run from November 22 to 30, 2025, is being collaboratively organised by the Rashtrapati Nilayam with the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Textiles, and the Ministry of Tourism.

This year’s edition is dedicated to celebrating the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Western India, specifically showcasing traditions from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu. The festival will feature a comprehensive array of handicrafts, folk dance, music, literature, and regional cuisine, offering visitors a detailed glimpse into the cultural vibrancy of these states and union territories.

Addressing the assembled gathering, President Murmu recalled that the first edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav had successfully introduced audiences to the cultural heritage of Northeast India. “This time, we have an opportunity to witness and understand the rich cultural heritage of Western India. I am confident that visitors will thoroughly enjoy the folk traditions and artistic expressions of these regions,” she remarked.

The President strongly emphasised that the Government of India remains committed to connecting its citizens, especially the youth, with the nation’s deep cultural roots.

She noted that festivals such as the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav foster vital mutual understanding among people from different regions, actively broaden perspectives, and inspire respect for India’s vast heritage. “Such events encourage us to preserve our traditions while simultaneously celebrating our immense diversity,” she added.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by several high-ranking dignitaries, including Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagde, Governor of Goa Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare D. Anasuya Seethakka, and Gujarat Minister for Tribal Development, Khadi, Cottage and Rural Industries Naresh Maganbhai Patel.

The President expressed confidence that the Mahotsav would attract large numbers of visitors and successfully serve its purpose as a platform for meaningful cultural exchange. She highlighted that such initiatives not only entertain but also significantly strengthen national integration by successfully bringing diverse communities together.

The Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will remain open to the public from November 22 to 30, 2025, between 10 AM and 8 PM. Entry is free of cost. Visitors can pre-book slots online via the link https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/plan-visit/rashtrapati-nilayam-hyderabad/p2/p2. A convenient on-the-spot booking facility is also available for walk-in visitors.