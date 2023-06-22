Prices of sacrificial animals shoot up

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid), sheep livestock prices reached new highs in Hyderabad. In the city, the traders are selling a pair of sheep between Rs 28,000 and Rs 30,000 which is Rs 8,000 more than the price that was during last year’s Bakrid.

Each year, the prices of sheep are soaring, and the Muslims who plan for the annual ritual of sacrifice on Bakrid are running from pillar to post to purchase the animal within their budget. The traders have increased the prices of livestock in city markets. Last year, the price for a pair of sheep was Rs 23,000 and Rs 25,000 in some shops in temporary markets in Balapur and Mehdipatnam but this year it has shot up to Rs 30,000.

This year, Bakrid falls on June 29. It is observed on the 10th day of the last Islamic month ‘Zilhajjah’. The faithful sacrifice animals for three days. In this month, Haj is also performed. It takes place between the eighth and 13th days of the last lunar month.

In city temporary markets, the prices of small sheep starts at Rs 25,000 per pair, while the cost of medium-sized goats varies between Rs 30,000 and Rs 32,000. While, the price of cattle starts from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh each.

Majid Ali of Tolichowki visited the sheep market in Balapur and struck a bargain for a pair of animals for Rs 30,000, which, he said, is higher than last year. “Last year, I bought a pair for Rs 22,000 which yielded 14 kg meat.