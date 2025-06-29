  • Menu
Private bus overturns near Gudihatnoor in f Adilabad, 25 injured

Private bus overturns near Gudihatnoor in f Adilabad, 25 injured
A private bus travelling from Hyderabad to Amaravati in Maharashtra has overturned near Gudihatnoor in the Adilabad district, resulting in injuries to...

A private bus travelling from Hyderabad to Amaravati in Maharashtra has overturned near Gudihatnoor in the Adilabad district, resulting in injuries to 25 passengers. Among the injured, one individual is reported to be in critical condition.

The police shifted the injured to the Adilabad RIMS Hospital using 108 ambulances for immediate medical care. The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation.

