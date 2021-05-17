Private hospitals are fleecing Covid-19 patients: Congress

Hyderabad : Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday criticising Telangana government said that the Covid-19 pandemic has been plaguing people due to the thoughtless and negligent rule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao.

While addressing the meeting of the Core Committee of TPCC through Zoom App, Uttam said that the government was not bothered about the problems of the people, while the private hospitals have been collecting lakhs of rupees from the Covid patients in the State whereas patients in the other states have been getting treatment at free of cost.

"Medicines of Covid were not available, there is shortage for ventilators, beds were not available though people were ready to pay money, and the people of middle class and poor sections are in utter panic," he added.

The Government did not take steps to add Covid to Arogyasri and implement Ayushman Bharat which would provide free treatment to Covid patients, whereas other states have been seizing the private hospitals to provide free treatment to their subjects, he alleged.

"Lamented people were deprived of basic medical facilities, private hospitals are fleecing the people with lakhs of rupees, general and oxygen beds were not available in the State and hundreds were dying as they did not get treatment in time," he said.