Private medical colleges in State accused of collecting excess fee

Hyderabad: The Health Reforms Doctors' Association has complained to the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee alleging that private medical colleges were collecting excess fee up to Rs 50,000 over that fixed by the committee for 2020-22 in various names.

The HRDA sent a letter to the TAFRC chairman alleging that some private medical colleges were collecting excess fee in the name of lab fee, library fee, sports fee over that fixed by TAFRC for block period 2020-22.

The association brought to the notice of the TAFRC chairman that private medical colleges were opening dummy bank accounts in the name of PG students by forcing them and colleges by themselves crediting and debiting stipends to show during inspections as if stipends were paid to PG students and showing those transactions in annual audit for hiking fee for next block period. It said this was illegal and amounted to similar lines of money laundering fraud.

The association president Mahesh Dr K Kumar said unfortunately students and their parents were afraid to report the same as they would be targeted and failed in academics.

"We request you to take it as suo-moto complaint, conduct inquiry on above issues and take action against private medical colleges which are collecting excess fee and are involved in money laundering frauds in payment of stipends and issue directions to all private medical colleges to pay stipends to interns and PGs from now on without any kind of fraud," he said.