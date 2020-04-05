Private schools in Telangana withhold salaries of teachers, staff

Hyderabad: Taking cue from the State government, the private schools' managements are denying salaries to teachers and other staff.

Significantly, the State government had cut salaries in view of no income due to lockdown. However, it is believed that the government will compensate after things go normal.

On the other hand, the private schools who have already taken full fees from the students' parents, are surprisingly denying salaries to their teachers and other staff members.

Therefore, the Private Teachers Forum (PTF) and Private Teachers, Lecturers and Professors Welfare Association (PTLP) are up in arms against managements of private schools and colleges.

According to PTF State president Shiek Shabbir Ali, there are about 10,000 to 12,000 private schools, apart from the corporate schools in the State. Most of the schools are denying salaries to the teachers for March.

"Few schools have offered to release salaries for the days worked in March. Several schools are yet to release the salaries for February. On top of it, they have made it clear that they won't be in a position to pay the salaries," he said.

Further, if the private teachers fail to get their salaries for March, then, they will have to wait till July, to get their salary for June, after the schools are reopened for the next academic year.

The teachers have to sustain themselves for four months without salaries.

Referring to the notification issued by the Center and the State government, he sought the intervention of the State government for the release of salaries to the private school teachers.

The PTLP accused a private corporate group of schools deducting their salaries during March.

The association State president B Srinivasulu and general secretary S Noor Mahammad alleged that the managements are linking the release of salaries only if the teachers bring new admissions for the ensuing academic year.

They appealed to the State government's intervention for the release of salaries for the teachers working in private educational institutions.