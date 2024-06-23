Live
- Telugu youth killed in firing by assailant in America
- Payyavula Keshav seeks Centre’s help to overcome financial crisis
- How justified is hill palace?
- Convert Rushikonda palace into hotel
- Our Vision Determines Our Actions
- Significance of names: Understanding wisdom and fusion
- Abuse, revenge replace humility, politeness in public life
- Focus will be laid on completing RuBs & RoBs, assures Pemmasani
- Good governance Implies task accomplishment and target fulfilment
- ‘Sandeham’ review: Entwined with thrills and twists
Just In
Probe loot of Singareni under BRS regime: Kishan Reddy
BJP State president and Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy Congress dared the Congress government to probe the financial irregularities, looting and bill manipulation in Singareni during the BRS regime.
Hyderabad: BJP State president and Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy Congress dared the Congress government to probe the financial irregularities, looting and bill manipulation in Singareni during the BRS regime. Addressing the media persons here on Saturday, he said, “We will write a letter to the State government on behalf of the Centre seeking an inquiry into the robbery that took place in Singareni during the previous BRS government.”
Terming BRS and KCR’s family has made the Singareni go bankrupt, he said the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the woes of the Singareni and its workers, and ensure their welfare in future.
Kishan Reddy said coal and electricity accumulated during the BR’s government stand at Rs 30,000 crore. Had the KCR’s government paid the power
subsidies to the power utilities they might be financially better and Singareni company would have also benefitted from clearing the arrears, he added.
Referring to the auctioning of coal blocks, he said Singareni would benefit from the coal auctions and added that the state governments will get 14 per cent of the revenue from the same.
The Center will not get anything from it. However, if the State governments do not hold the auction of coal mines on time, the Central government will intervene. The state government should also respond to this, he said. Further, a geological survey will be conducted in the catchment areas of Godavari in Telangana. Steps will be taken to increase coal production and increase employment opportunities.
Taking strong exception to the alleged police highhandedness against the BJYM members during the protest at the Telangana Public Service Commission office on Saturday, he criticised the Congress for ignoring its promises made to the unemployed and students. Kishan Reddy said that the Centre has increased the MSP for 13 types of crops and farmers cultivating rice and cotton in Telangana will benefit from it.