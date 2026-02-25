Prof Karunasagar selected for Sir CV Raman Excellence Award 2026

Hyderabad: Prof D Karunasagar, Senior Professor of Physics at Osmania University, has been selected for the prestigious Sir CV Raman Excellence Award 2026. The award, conferred annually on one individual from the state, recognises outstanding contributions to the field of Physics.

The announcement was made by Dr Raj Narayan Mudiraj, State President of the Telangana Citizens Council. The award will be presented on February 28 at 10 am at the University College of Science, Saifabad, coinciding with National Science Day, which commemorates CV Raman’s discovery of the Raman Effect in 1928. Prof Karunasagar has served Osmania University for over 35 years, holding multiple leadership roles, including Head of the Department of Physics, Director of CFRD, Principal of the University College of Science, Dean of Faculty, and Chairman of the Board of Studies in Physics and Electronics.

Under his mentorship, 18 PhD scholars have completed their doctoral degrees, while many others have excelled internationally in Physics and Electronics. He has published more than 50 research papers in reputed journals and received several awards for his academic service.

The recognition highlights his lifelong dedication to advancing Physics education and research, bringing honour to Telangana and inspiring future generations of scholars.