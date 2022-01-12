Prostitution racket in guise of spa busted in Hyderabad, four women rescued

The Cyberabad special operations team (SOT) on Wednesday busted a prostitution racket operating under the guise of spa in Madhapur on Tuesday night. The police arrested three persons including two customers and also rescued four women.

The arrested persons were identified as M Sachin (24), a sub-organizer, Satish Kumar from Khammam (48), and Raj Kumar Patel (32) from Tellapur.

According to the police, the main organizer D Sujatha was operating the prostitution racket at a rented place in Patrika Nagar under the guise of spa since three months.

The organizers promised jobs to women from various states and brought them to Hyderabad as therapists and operated the racket. Following the tip-off, the police raided the spa and rescued the women who were sent to rescue home.