Protect innocent from falling prey to cybercriminals: City top cop

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, has urged citizens to take proactive steps to protect innocent people from falling prey to cybercriminals and to create widespread awareness about cybercrimes in society. He was speaking at the ‘Cyber Simba’ volunteer orientation programme held at the TG iCCC auditorium in Banjara Hills, on Friday.

He further cautioned that cybercriminals are now using sophisticated methods like Digital Arrest, fake trading, and investment scams to defraud even retired judges and educated professionals. He specifically warned women and youth to be extremely careful when interacting with strangers on social media.

Stressing the importance of public participation in curbing cybercrime, the Commissioner stated that the ‘Cyber Simba’ volunteer initiative was launched as part of the ‘Jagrut Hyderabad – Surakshit Hyderabad’ campaign. He advised citizens not to limit their WhatsApp group activities to sharing 'Good Morning' and 'Good Night' messages, but instead to actively share information and awareness messages regarding cyber security.

Highlighting the success of the initiative, he noted that since its launch in November last year, 1,717 volunteers have voluntarily registered for ‘Cyber Simba’. Through 5,118 door-to-door awareness programs, these volunteers have reached approximately two lakh people.

Explaining the importance of the ‘Golden Hour’—the first hour after a cybercrime occurs—the Commissioner stated that reporting such incidents immediately to the 1930 helpline significantly increases the chances of recovering the lost money.

Additionally, he highlighted the 'C-Mitra' service, which allows victims to file an FIR online from the comfort of their homes without having to visit a police station. He noted that due to rising public awareness, the daily number of cybercrime complaints has decreased from 80 to 60, reflecting a positive impact on society.

Commissioner Sajjanar expressed his desire for this movement, aimed at making Hyderabad a ‘Cybercrime-Free City’, to expand across the entire country.

Additional CP (Crimes & SIT) M. Srinivasulu, DCPs A Arvind Babu, S Chaitanya Kumar, G Chandramohan, B. Rajesh,S Lavanya N Jadhav, and other officers were present.