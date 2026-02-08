Protect the cow like me that gives you milk every day: Jagga Reddy

• Reddy said: “sometimes, if a cow does not get fodder, it will not give milk. I am the same”

• Reddy promised that he would develop Sangareddy town with Rs 300 crore, allocating Rs 8 crore per ward

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy while appealing to voters in Sangareddy municipality to ensure victory of Congress candidates in all 38 wards has asked them ‘do you want a cow that gives milk every day, or a cow that gives milk once in five years? you decide.

In a face-to-face meeting with 15,000 residents of Sangareddy, Reddy said ’sometimes, if a cow does not get fodder, it will not give milk. I am the same—if I don’t get fodder, I won’t be able to give milk. The municipal elections are like a conflict between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. If you give the key to the mother-in-law and ask the daughter-in-law to cook, how will she manage? If you elect candidates from other parties and then ask me to get work done, how can I do it? Because I am a cow that gives milk every day, I act accordingly.’

Reddy held out promises to the voters saying ‘by speaking with CM Revanth Reddy, I will develop Sangareddy town with Rs 300 crore, allocating Rs 8 crore per ward. “Even when I am not an MLA, I am getting your works done… and I will continue to do so in the future. Earlier, house-site certificates were given to 5,500 people; I will also ensure 80-yard plots for those who do not yet have land. I have discussed this matter with CM and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, CM is implementing all welfare schemes,” he said

He said ‘when I helped a woman in Sadashivpet with ₹1 lakh, BJP and BRS leaders complained about me to the Election Commission. Women are traveling in the free buses provided by the Congress government. If 100 women board a bus that has only 60 seats, won’t disputes arise? The senior Congress leader alleged that the ‘Opposition parties are deliberately creating chaos over this issue’.

Reddy pointed out that ‘at present, the Congress situation is like having less rice but more people to eat. Even though the financial condition is not strong, we are gradually implementing all welfare schemes. Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, welfare programmes such as free bus travel, free electricity, Aarogyasri and Indiramma houses are being implemented.

He advised the voters to ‘ensure victory of Congress candidates contesting in all 38 wards. In the wards where Congress councillors win, I will speak to CM and get all development works done. When Jagga Reddy gives his word, he keeps it.’

Reddy asserted ‘in 2013, I provided house-sites to 5,500 people. But for ten years, the BRS government did not grant possession. Even though I am not an MLA now, the Congress government is in power. Along with the 5,500 beneficiaries, I will also ensure house-sites for newly applied applicants. Even without being an MLA, I will continue to carry out works for people of Sangareddy. My wife Nirmala is touring Sangareddy. She will contest as MLA from Sangareddy. I will tour the entire Telangana State’.