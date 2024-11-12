Protest by Revenue, TNGOs, and TGOs Employees at the Nagar Kurnool Collectorate

Nagar kurnool: Revenue, TNGOs, and TGOs employees and officers in Nagar Kurnool District gathered at the Collectorate on Tuesday, wearing black badges to protest against the recent attack on Vikarabad District Collector Badavath Santosh, Tahsildar, and other officials in Lagcherla, Dudyala Mandal, Vikarabad District. A petition signed by the employees was submitted, demanding strict action against those responsible.

During the protest, members of various employee unions condemned the attack on Vikarabad District officials, including the Collector and Tahsildar. They demanded immediate action against the culprits, calling the mob-like assault on officials during their official duties deplorable. Protesters called for the arrest and strict punishment of those involved in the incident.

The employees expressed concern over the increasing frequency of attacks on revenue officials and insisted that the government implement stringent laws to protect them. Until action is taken, the employees announced their decision to continue wearing black badges as a form of protest, following the call of the state committee.

Additional Collector K. Seetharama Rao, RDOs, Tahsildars, TGO Association President M.D. Khaja Mainuddin, Revenue Employees’ Association District President Chinna Kishtanna, and TNGO District President Bhavalla Venkatesh, among others, participated in the protest.