Protest staged for ban on harmful paraquat pesticide

Khammam: A public protest demanding a ban on the highly toxic herbicide paraquat was organised at Lakaram Tank Bund here on Thursday under the aegis of Sri Raksha Hospital.

The programme was aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of paraquat poisoning and urging authorities to prohibit the use of the pesticide to protect the lives of farmers and the general public. Medical professionals and social activists highlighted the severe health risks associated with paraquat exposure and stressed the need for immediate regulatory action to prevent accidental and intentional poisoning cases. Participants called on the government to impose a ban on paraquat and implement stronger safeguards to prevent its misuse, stating that such steps are essential to protect farmers’ lives and public health.