Provide better medical services to devotees of Medaram: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha
Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Monday directed the officials to provide better medical services to the devotees flocking to Medaram Jatara in February.
The Minister had a high-level review meeting with the Medical and Health Department for the convenience of devotees coming to the Medaram Jatara. He directed the officials to establish medical camps at the Jatara site. Bike ambulances and other ambulances should be prepared to provide medical assistance in emergencies.
The Minister further asked the officials to take steps to ensure the availability of doctors, medical staff, and necessary medicines.
Officials should take adequate precautions to prevent food adulteration. The staff of the Medical Health Family Welfare Department should be available for Medaram Maha Jatara right from Sankranti.