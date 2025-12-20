PRSI, Hyderabad Chapter holds the 1st Memorial Lecture of Late Sri N L Narasimha Rao, Past Chairman of the Chapter

Late Shri N.L.Narasimha Rao, who was born on 20th December, 1938 and expired on 4th August, 2019. He has held several posts in the United Andhra Pradesh Government Public Relations department and was earlier held the post of Hyderabad PRSI Chapter Chairman for 05 tenures and also was the past National Vice President (South) Memorial Lecture today i.e., 20th December, 2025 at the Conference Hall, Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University, Hyderabad.

Shri U.S. Sharma, National Vice President (South) graced the occasion as Guest of Honour and shared his strong bonding with Late N L Narsimha Rao. He said Late Narsimha Rao was a strong pillar for the Hyderabad Chapter and has instituted leadership values for the chapter members. He appreciated the Chapter members for taking up this initiative to remember the association of Narsimha Rao with the Public Relations Society of India, he added.

Shri Krishna Baji, Past Chairman and National Vice President (South) read out the message of Dr Ajit Pathak, National President, Public Relations Society of India on the memorial lecture and shared his five decades long association with him since working at HUDA and in PRSI.

Chapter Veteran members Shri Y. Babji, Lion Govind Raj, Shri Pramod Rao, Shri Mohan Rao, Shri Subbarao, Shri V.V Bhujanga Rao, Ms. Aparna Rajhans, Ms. D. Aruna, Sri Shyam, Smt Indumathi and family members participated and shared the long association with him and his contributions to PRSI, Hyderabad Chapter.

Earlier Dr. Yadagiri Kambhampati, Chairman,

PRSI, Hyderabad Chapter welcomed the gathering and family members of Sri NL Narsimha Rao. Later, Shri Rajesh Kalyana, Secretary of the Chapter proposed the Vote of Thanks.