PRTU Demands Clearance of Pending Bills and Teacher Promotions; Warns of Statewide Agitation Under MLC Sripal Reddy’s Leadership

Gadwal: The Progressive Recognised Teachers' Union (PRTU) has issued a strong demand to the government to release pending bills and fulfill long-standing promises to the teaching community. The union warned that if immediate action is not taken, protest activities will be organized under the leadership of MLC Sripal Reddy.

District President Pacharla Thimmareddy, Mandal President Shiva Shankar Reddy, Mandal General Secretary Balakrishna, State Associate President Srinivas Reddy, District Associate Presidents M. Ravi, Venkataswamy, Narasimhulu, D. Veeresh, Vijay, Janardhan, Anjaneyulu, and several other leaders participated in the announcement.

Key Demands and Issues Highlighted:

💥 Filling of Vacant Teacher Posts with Promotions and Transfers:

The union demanded that all vacant teacher posts across the state be filled immediately through a combination of promotions and transfers.

💥 Monthly Release of ₹700 Crores for Pending Bills:

To address the backlog of pending bills, the PRTU insisted that the state government allocate ₹700 crores each month. They reminded the government of its previous promises and stated that failure to fulfill these would trigger statewide protest programs.

💥 Introduction of a New Health Policy:

The union called for the introduction of a new health policy that includes issuing health cards with premium coverage. These cards should also be valid in major cities like Vijayawada and Kurnool.

💥 Promotion of SG Teachers to LFL HM Posts:

The PRTU emphasized that SG (School Grade) teachers must be promoted to LFL (Lower Formal Level) Headmaster posts within the current promotion schedule.

💥 Implementation of the Old Pension Scheme for 2003 DSC Teachers:

Teachers recruited through the 2003 DSC (District Selection Committee) should be brought under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The union reiterated its support for the cancellation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), as per the ruling party’s election manifesto.

💥 Implementation of Unified Service Rules:

The union urged the government to implement unified service rules and ensure the immediate recruitment of regular MEOs (Mandal Education Officers), Deputy Education Officers, and DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) lecturers.

Conclusion:

The PRTU leadership expressed deep dissatisfaction with the delay in addressing teachers’ issues and warned that they are prepared to take to the streets if the government fails to act promptly. They reiterated that these demands are not just union concerns but are critical to the improvement of the education system in Telangana.