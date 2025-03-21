Public Organizations Demand Protection of Historic "Kotha Bhavi" in Gadwal, Collector Promises Action.

Gadwal : Concerned citizens and public organizations have submitted a petition to the District Collector, urging immediate action to protect the historic "Kotha Bhavi" (New Well), which dates back to the era of the Gadwal kings. The well, located opposite the Government Boys' High School in Gadwal town, is a significant part of the region's heritage and is now under threat from encroachment.

According to reports, former Municipal Chairman G. Venugopal, with support from certain political figures, has initiated an illegal plan to fill up the well with soil and construct a shopping complex around it, without obtaining proper government permission. Although the matter was brought to the attention of the Municipal Commissioner and later to the District Collector in January, no concrete action has been taken so far.

In response to this inaction, various public organizations, including senior political leaders and citizen forums, have come together to demand immediate intervention. They emphasized the need to preserve historical structures from the era of the Gadwal kings and prevent their destruction for commercial gain.

Public Warning of Large-Scale Protests

Leaders of the protest warned that if the authorities fail to take action, a large-scale public movement will be launched under the banner of an all-party protest (Akhilapaksham) to raise awareness and protect the well. They stated that protecting heritage structures is the collective responsibility of society and vowed to intensify their struggle against encroachments.

District Collector Promises Action

After hearing the concerns, the District Collector responded positively and promised to halt the illegal construction and secure the site by installing fencing around the well.

Leaders Who Participated in the Protest:

Madhusudan Babu – Senior Congress Party Leader

Mohan Rao – President, Senior Citizens' Forum

Shankara Prabhakar – District President, Walkers Association

Shubhan – President, Civil Rights Association (Unified District)

Nagaraj – Vice President, Telangana Praja Front (Unified District)

Uppeeru Shubhan – TNSF State Official Spokesperson

Jamichedu Karthik – District General Secretary, IFTU

Praveen (AISF), Valmiki (BRS), Kollu Hussain (BRS), Ranganna (CPI)

The demand to protect the Kotha Bhavi has gained widespread support from various political and social organizations, and citizens are hopeful that the government's intervention will help safeguard this historic structure from further encroachment.