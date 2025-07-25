  • Menu
Public Outrage in Gadwal: Protesters Demand Immediate Arrest of Constable Raghunath Goud for Allegedly Cheating Dalit Woman

Highlights

Gadwal: A wave of protests broke out in Jogulamba Gadwal district headquarters on Thursday, as several civil rights organizations, Dalit associations,...

Gadwal: A wave of protests broke out in Jogulamba Gadwal district headquarters on Thursday, as several civil rights organizations, Dalit associations, and political leaders gathered in front of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue demanding the immediate arrest of Constable Raghunath Goud. He is accused of cheating a Dalit woman named Priyanka from Palwancha town in Khammam district under the pretext of love and marriage.

According to protestors, Raghunath Goud, who recently secured a job in the police department, had made false promises to Priyanka, convincing her of his intention to marry her. However, after obtaining his job, he reportedly rejected her citing her caste, referring to her as a “low-caste SC (Madiga) woman,” and refused to fulfill his promise of marriage.

The protesters, visibly outraged, accused the constable of manipulating the woman emotionally and socially, and demanded that a case be immediately registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They called upon the authorities to arrest Raghunath Goud without delay and ensure justice for the victim.

Representatives of Dalit organizations stated that such caste-based discrimination and exploitation should not be tolerated, especially by someone serving in a law enforcement role. They urged the district administration and police department to take strict and swift action against the accused to uphold justice and prevent further erosion of trust in the system.

The protest at Ambedkar Chowk drew participation from social activists, leaders of Dalit and caste-based associations, political party representatives, and local citizens, all united in their demand for accountability and justice for Priyanka.

The district police have not yet issued an official statement on the matter. However, public pressure continues to mount, and further demonstrations have been warned if the authorities fail to act promptly.

