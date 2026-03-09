Public representatives of Warangal thank CM for allocation of UGD funds

Hanumakonda: Public representatives from the erstwhile Warangal district met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Sunday and expressed their gratitude for allocating substantial funds for the construction of an Underground Drainage (UGD) system in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanumakonda and Kazipet.

Fulfilling a promise made during the election campaign, the State Government sanctioned Rs 5,257.20 crore for establishing the Underground Drainage system aimed at strengthening urban infrastructure in the tri-cities. The project is expected to address long-standing sanitation concerns and improve civic facilities for residents.

On the occasion, Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, Revuri Prakash Reddy, KR Nagaraju and MLC Baswaraju Saraiah met the Chief Minister and conveyed their appreciation for approving the major infrastructure initiative.

Speaking to the media, MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said he felt pleased that the long-pending demand of the people of Warangal had finally been addressed. He recalled that during the election campaign he had urged the Chief Minister to fulfil the long-standing aspiration of residents for an Underground Drainage system. With the government now sanctioning funds and granting administrative approvals, the demand had been realised.

He said it was his good fortune to fulfil the promise made to the people who had placed immense trust in him and elected him with their votes. According to him, the UGD project would play a crucial role in the development of Warangal city and the allocation of such significant funds for a long-delayed issue was a welcome step by the State Government.

Naini Rajender Reddy further said that with the steady increase in population, the need for modern infrastructure had become more pressing.

Once the Underground Drainage system is implemented, sanitation conditions across the tri-cities are expected to improve considerably, which will also contribute to better public health.

He added that the government’s decision would provide a new direction for the development of Warangal and would serve as a key step towards transforming the city into a modern urban centre with improved civic infrastructure.

On the occasion, the public representatives collectively expressed their special thanks to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on behalf of the people of Warangal for sanctioning the project.