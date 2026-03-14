PuREPower Distributor Hosts Event for Electricians and Dealers in Kothagudem

Hyderabad: In a move to strengthen the regional energy ecosystem, a comprehensive dual-session event was organized at Hotel Thatipalli, Kothagudem by PuREPower Distributor- Next Gen Enterprises. The event was specifically designed to engage and empower the local technical and business communities of Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem, following the recent onboarding of Next Gen Enterprises as a regional distribution partner.

The day commenced with a specialized technical seminar for local electricians, who are the backbone of the region's energy installations. This session focused on the advanced engineering of PuREPower and the importance of AIS 156 Phase 2 safety standards. Participants were given a deep dive into the integration of smart-grid technology and solar-first intelligence, ensuring that the region's technical workforce is ready to deliver world-class installation standards to local households.

Following this, the evening transitioned into an exclusive Dealer Meet. This session brought together prominent business partners and stakeholders to discuss the rapid growth of the renewable energy market in Telangana. The discussion highlighted how PuREPower’s "Made in India" hardware is uniquely positioned to help consumers achieve energy independence and reduce electricity costs. The event served as a platform for dealers to explore the commercial potential of the PuREPower products in replacing traditional, inefficient power backups.

"This event was about building a community of experts who understand the future of energy," said Mr. Vikram of Next Gen Enterprises. "By bringing together the electricians who install the products and the dealers who drive the market, we are ensuring that the residents of Khammam and Kothagudem receive not just a product, but a complete, high-quality energy solution."

The event concluded with a strong commitment from all attendees to lead the energy shift in their respective districts. With the support of Next Gen Enterprises, PuREPower aims to provide continuous technical training and robust after-sales support to its growing network of partners across the region.