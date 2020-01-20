Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Nama Nageswara Rao wrap up campaign in Kothagudem, Wyra municipalities

Kothagudem/Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has appealed to the voters in five municipalities of erstwhile Khammam to cast their vote in favour of Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidates to ensure development. The Minister along with Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, local MLAs and leaders extensively campaigned in Kothagudem and Wyra municipalities on Monday.



During a road show in Kothagudem along with MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao, Puvvada reiterated that the TRS government was committed to the all-round development of towns. "The opposition parties have been making false allegations against the TRS and also making false promises on ensuring development if voted to power. Public should question the opposition parties how and from where they would bring funds," he said, adding that the opposition parties have no right to ask for votes. Stating that the TRS government has implemented several schemes for the welfare of people, the Transport Minister said people should again choose the pink party like they did earlier.

"The municipal elections are meant for the development of towns. Under the TRS rule, the villages and towns have witnessed progress in terms of infrastructure and in order to continue it, the TRS candidates have to be elected," he noted.

Many towns were made municipalities and municipalities were made the district headquarters so as to develop them. Public should think twice before casting their votes, the Minister said, adding that he would take the responsibility of developing all the municipalities in erstwhile Khammam district.

Puvvada listed out the several developmental and welfare measures implemented by the TRS government and said the government has been spending Rs 9,230 crore annually on Aasara pensions.

The show at Wyra by Puvvada, Nama, Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamal Raju, MLC B Lakshminarayana, former MP P Srinivas Reddy, Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation chairman K Koteswar Rao and others drew huge crowds.