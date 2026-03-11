Pvt hosps fleecing organ failure patients raises mantri’s hackles

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Tuesday expressed displeasure over private hospitals charging exorbitant fees for organ transplants and asked them to ensure that the procedures are made affordable for the common man.

The Minister asked officials to frame new policy for the patients coming from foreign countries for organ transplantations. The Minister had a high-level review meeting with the managements of private hospitals at his office in the Secretariat to discuss the formulation of a policy under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA) and the implementation of the Clinical Establishments Act.

During the review, discussions were held with the private hospital managements regarding organ transplant treatments. The Minister directed officials to simplify the procedures involved in order to encourage organ donations. He emphasised the need to formulate an action plan that would position Telangana as a model state for other states across the country in the field of organ transplant treatments.

Discussions were held with Medical and Health Department officials and private hospital managements regarding the formulation of a comprehensive policy to ensure the effective implementation of the Organ Donation Act within the state.

The Minister expressed displeasure regarding the high costs associated with organ transplant treatments in private hospitals. He advised the private hospital managements to implement price controls so that the cost of organ transplant treatments remains affordable even for the common man.

According to the officials, the private hospital managements have responded positively to the suggestions made by the Health Minister.

The Minister directed hospitals to take special measures to ensure that donated organs are not unutilised. He also instructed officials to formulate new guidelines for patients arriving from other countries seeking organ transplant treatment. Additionally, the Minister enquired about and took note of the various issues currently faced by private hospitals.

The State Government specifically the Department of Medical and Health would provide all necessary support for organ transplant treatments. It was announced that permissions have been granted to four hospitals within the state to conduct hand transplant surgeries.

Furthermore, the Minister had discussions with the managements of private hospitals regarding the implementation of the Clinical Establishments Act in the state.

On the occasion, the Minister directed officials to take measures to ensure the effective implementation of the Clinical Establishments Act across the state. He said that an action plan has been initiated to ensure regulatory control over the tariffs charged for treatments in all private hospitals throughout the state.