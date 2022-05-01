Question Centre on weavers' problems, KTR asks Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday asked the Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay to question the BJP government at the Centre on the welfare of the weavers community in the State.

The TRS leader wrote an open letter to Bandi Sanjay while the latter was taking up his Padayatra in the districts. Rama Rao said that the comments of Bandi Sanjay on the weavers show his lack of knowledge and foolishness. The government under the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was providing great programmes and becoming an inspiration. The government has brought revolutionary programs for these sections, he said. The Centre removed the insurance policy provided to the weavers but the State government was trying to implement the same soon, he added.

Rama Rao said that the weavers section was neglected by the successive governments but the TRS government provided crores of rupees to these families. The loans of the weavers were waived off and saved them from the debt trap. The government provides 40 per cent subsidy on the loans taken by the weavers, he recalled. The TRS leader said that the Centre which should provide assistance to the State government which has been taking up several welfare programs for the weavers, was adopting no-cooperation. "We have so many times met the Union Textile Minister and others and demanded funds for setting up of Kakatiya Mega Textile Park but the Centre kept aside our requisitions," said Rama Rao alleging the Centre did not heed to the requests like National Textile Research Institute, Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Mega Powerloom Clusters. He said that Bandi Sanjay was showcasing his half knowledge in his padayatra.