R. Thirumalesh Elected as Youth Congress District President of Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: In the Telangana State Youth Congress elections, R. Thirumalesh was elected as the Youth Congress District President of Jogulamba Gadwal. Supported by former ZP Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-charge Saritha Tirupathiah and former Alampur MLA and Chhattisgarh State In-charge Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, Thirumalesh contested under the panel of Youth Congress State President Shiva Sena Reddy.

Thirumalesh received a total of 14,000 votes, of which 8,942 votes were valid, securing a decisive victory over his opponent.

Thirumalesh expressed his gratitude to Saritha Tirupathiah, Dr. Sampath Kumar, former Youth Congress State President Shiva Sena Reddy, and former District President Deepak Prajna for their unwavering support and blessings. He also extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who cast their vote and worked towards his victory.

Thirumalesh pledged to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to him and to work for the welfare of the people, ensuring that his efforts positively impact society.

This victory marks a significant milestone for the Youth Congress in the district, with Thirumalesh promising to lead with dedication and integrity.