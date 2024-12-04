Live
- Salesforce Faces Margin Slowdown Amid Strong Q3 Results
- Nani Wins Mega Fans’ Hearts with His Support for Chiranjeevi’s New Film
- Infusion Nursing Society Hosts 12th Annual Conference at Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad
- HDFC Bank to Organise 16th Annual Blood Donation Drive on December 6, 2024
- Musk, Ramaswamy Urge End to Daylight Saving Time Clock Changes
- IMT Hyderabad Hosts Grand Convocation Ceremony to Celebrate Graduating batch of 2022-2024
- Coromandel International and International Fertilizer Development Center Partner to Advance Fertilizer Innovation and Sustainable Agriculture in India
- Formulate plans to achieve goal of 'one family, one entrepreneur': CM tells officials
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Concludes 32nd iCARE Activity, Strengthening Commitment to Community Development
- A grand celebration of love: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala tie the knot
Just In
R. Thirumalesh Elected as Youth Congress District President of Jogulamba Gadwal
In the Telangana State Youth Congress elections, R. Thirumalesh was elected as the Youth Congress District President of Jogulamba Gadwal.
Gadwal: In the Telangana State Youth Congress elections, R. Thirumalesh was elected as the Youth Congress District President of Jogulamba Gadwal. Supported by former ZP Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-charge Saritha Tirupathiah and former Alampur MLA and Chhattisgarh State In-charge Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, Thirumalesh contested under the panel of Youth Congress State President Shiva Sena Reddy.
Thirumalesh received a total of 14,000 votes, of which 8,942 votes were valid, securing a decisive victory over his opponent.
Thirumalesh expressed his gratitude to Saritha Tirupathiah, Dr. Sampath Kumar, former Youth Congress State President Shiva Sena Reddy, and former District President Deepak Prajna for their unwavering support and blessings. He also extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who cast their vote and worked towards his victory.
Thirumalesh pledged to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to him and to work for the welfare of the people, ensuring that his efforts positively impact society.
This victory marks a significant milestone for the Youth Congress in the district, with Thirumalesh promising to lead with dedication and integrity.