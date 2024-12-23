Rachakonda Police Seize Rs.88 Crore Worth Drugs, Arrest 521 Accused

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu revealed significant achievements in the fight against drugs and crime in 2024. Speaking at a recent press conference, he stated that 253 drug-related cases have been registered this year, leading to the arrest of 521 individuals involved in drug trafficking and abuse.

The crackdown on drugs has resulted in the seizure of narcotic substances worth ₹88 crore, underscoring the department's commitment to curbing the menace of illegal drugs in the region. Sudheer Babu also highlighted the stringent actions taken against habitual offenders, with 30 individuals being sentenced to life imprisonment this year.

Apart from tackling drug-related issues, the Rachakonda Police have made strides in clearing pending cases. Through Lok Adalat initiatives, over 11,000 cases have been successfully resolved, providing relief to many citizens and reducing the backlog in the judicial system.

The Commissioner emphasized the police department’s continued efforts to ensure public safety and urged the community to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement in combating crime.