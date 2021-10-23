Rachakonda police swing into action to curb drug menace

Rachakonda: It's been two days since the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, instructed the police department to curtail the growing influence of drugs amongst the citizens and on Friday the Rachakonda police jumped into action and started a drive to curb the drug menace.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, "We have started the drive to curtail the drugs usage on the city outskirts because the intelligence reports pointed that the drug peddlers could use the city highways and outskirts to sell the drugs and for this reason the Abdullapurmet police was instructed to check all vehicles on the highway."

He added, "In order to conduct the drive we had brought special Narcotics dogs that are trained to sniff drugs. This drive was successful and also the citizens cooperated with us."