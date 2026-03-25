Radio MANUU 90.0 FM Inaugurated by DG, AIR Rajeev Kumar Jain

Hyderabad: “Community Radio is a powerful medium of communication for educational institutions due to its cost-effectiveness, convenience, portability, and flexibility of content formats,” said Rajeev Kumar Jain, Director General, All India Radio, Prasar Bharati. He was speaking as the Chief Guest at the inauguration of Radio MANUU 90.0 FM, the community radio station of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), launched on Tuesday.

The station, operated by the Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of MANUU, was formally inaugurated with the unveiling of its logo and ID. A teaser and radio jingle were also presented. Jain emphasised that while the initial momentum of community radio attracts listeners through its signature tune, sustained engagement will depend on the quality of content. He noted that India currently hosts 560 community radio stations, with nearly 38% run by educational institutions. He underscores their role in empowering communities and supporting inclusive communication.

Expressing hope that Radio MANUU will advance the university’s mission of nation-building through knowledge dissemination, Shri Jain assured that All India Radio would support community radios by sharing good content. He also invited talented individuals to collaborate with Akashvani.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor of MANUU, highlighted the radio’s potential to transcend campus boundaries and foster the exchange of ideas. Registrar Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed described Radio MANUU as a vital outreach asset, bringing the university closer to the community.

IMC Director Rizwan Ahmad, in his welcome address, said that the initiative is a massive outreach programme featuring diverse cultural content, including language, literature, history, heritage, nutrition, and environment. He acknowledged the support of SBI, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Shaheen Group of Institutions.

A Radio Gallery and Studio, followed by a live broadcast featuring Jain and Prof. Hasan, hosted by RJ Md. Aamir Badr during the event.