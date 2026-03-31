Radiology services strengthened in district hospitals

Kothagudem: Government healthcare services in the district have achieved a significant milestone with the availability of radiologists across all agency hospitals, enabling advanced TIFFA (Targeted Imaging for Fetal Anomalies) scan services for pregnant women.

With a focus on strengthening maternal and child healthcare in remote and tribal areas, district authorities have implemented phased measures to improve medical infrastructure. Officials said earlier initiatives, including the appointment of obstetricians in key hospitals, had already led to a steady increase in deliveries, caesarean sections, tubectomies and other maternal health services in agency regions.

As part of further strengthening diagnostic facilities, TIFFA scan services were already operational in hospitals at Bhadrachalam, Yellandu, Palvancha and Manuguru. However, the shortage of radiologists in Aswaraopeta and Charla had remained a challenge.

While TIFFA scanning equipment had been procured earlier through the efforts of former District Collector Jitesh Patil and District Coordinator of Health Services (DCHS) Dr Ravi Babu, the issue has now been fully resolved with the appointment of a new radiologist in the remaining hospitals under the initiative of the current District Collector Ankit.

Officials noted that appointing radiologists in rural and tribal areas is typically a difficult task, but coordinated efforts by the district administration have ensured that all six government hospitals in the district are now equipped with full-fledged radiology services.

The availability of TIFFA scans bridges a crucial gap in maternal healthcare. The scan enables detailed assessment of fetal development and helps in early detection of congenital anomalies, allowing timely medical intervention and improving maternal and child safety.

Officials said the new facility would particularly benefit poor and tribal pregnant women by reducing the need for long-distance travel, saving both time and expenses.

Dr Ravi Babu said on Monday the initiative would significantly enhance public confidence in government healthcare services and provide comprehensive maternal care closer to home, especially in underserved regions.