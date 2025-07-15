  • Menu
Raghuram Reddy ensures poor tribal girl’s medical treatment

Raghuram Reddy ensures poor tribal girl’s medical treatment
Highlights

Khammam: In a humanitarian gesture, MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy came to the aid of tribal girl for her medical treatment. Not only did he get the child, who comes from a poor family, admitted into a corporate hospital in Hyderabad, he visited the hospital and interacted with the doctors for her treatment.

It may be mentioned here that on July 3, when Raghuram Reddy visited Dharmathanda in Kusumanchi mandal along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, he witnessed the condition of Sindhu, who was unconscious.

The girl’s father had recently died, and her mother was complaining that she did not have the financial means to get treatment. In this context, on Monday, the MP went to Care Hospital in Hyderabad for Sindhu’s medical tests and treatment.

He spoke to neurosurgeon Dr Bhavani Prasad and medical staff requesting them to provide better treatment. He also provided necessary medicines and financial assistance to the victim’s family members and advised them to be courageous. He assured that he would continue to support her in the future.

