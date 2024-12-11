Live
Raghuram Sivant Reddy is Youth Cong General Secretary
Raghuram Sivant Reddy from the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district has been elected as the General Secretary of the Telangana State Youth Congress.
In the recently concluded Youth Congress elections, Reddy secured a landslide victory with a majority of 28,876 votes.
His election to a state-level leadership position has sparked celebrations across the Mahabubnagar district. Congress leaders, party workers, and supporters from various mandals extended their congratulations and best wishes to him. Following his election, Sivant Reddy paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence during which the CM congratulated him and encouraged him to work to enhance the party’s reputation and success.
The CM also stressed the importance of educating the public about the government’s welfare programmes and the implementation of the six guarantee schemes.