Rainfall likely to lash parts of Telangana; IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued thunderstorm and heavy rainfall warning at isolated places in the state till July 15.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday. Areas like Pedda Amberpet, Narayanaguda, Sivarampally, Kacheguda, LB Stadium received 16 mm of rainfall till 6 pm. With the rainfall lashing the city, the temperature in Hyderabad dipped to 29.6 degree celsius which is 1.9 degree celsius below the normal level.

The IMD officials said that the rainfall will be further intensified over the next few days. IMD in-charge director Naga Ratna said that the rainfall is due to the regular southwest monsoon. "The state received normal rainfall for the last few days and we expect the same activity to be continued," the director said.

According to the IMD, the state has received 40 per cent of excess rainfall in the 40 days i.e, 284.6 mm as against normal rainfall of 203.2 mm during the period. Hyderabad has received 52% excess rainfall.