Rains & hailstorm: Officials put crop losses at Rs 14 cr in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Heavy rains and hailstorm that pummeled the Nizamabad on Monday and Tuesday, destroyed crops worth 14 crore in 193 villages, according to district officials.



The wet spells and windstorms battered 18 mandals during the last two days, leading to the lodging (falling of plants to the ground) of around 33pc of the standing crops. Farmers, however, estimate the lodging ratio up to 80pc.

Lodging means the permanent displacement of crop stems from their vertical position as a result of stem buckling and/or root displacement due to heavy winds during rains and hailstorms.

As per data of the Agriculture department DD R Tirumala prasad , paddy crops in 10,437 were fully damaged due to heavy rains and hailstorm. More hailstorms occurred in 15 mandals of Nizamabad and Bheamgal agricultral division on April 25.

Tirumal Prasad said the worst-hit areas were Dharpalli and Sorikonda where the crop losses were estimated around 40pc, followed by Nizamabad mandal, Mogpal mandal, Dichpalli, Indalwai, Dharpalli, Sirikonda, Jakranpalli, Armoor Maklur, Nandipet Bhimgal, Balconda, Mendora, Mupkal Mendora, Kammarpally, Erragatla and Velpuru in Nizamabad district, while losses in 3 divisions were less than 10pc and at other places insignificant.

His office assesses a 20pc production loss in partially damaged areas, bringing the average output from 31 quintal per acre in normal conditions to 24 quintals per acre.

The total production loss as per the available data will be 2,360 tonnes worth Rs 14 crore. Crops of paddy, sesamum, bajra and mangoes were mainly damaged in the unseasonal rains.

Farmers groups, however, dispute the loss figures, claiming that the damage was more than the official estimates. 10,284 farmers suffered losses due to the untimely rains, according to officials.