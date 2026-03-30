Rajagopal Reddy alleges regional bias in fund allocation

Hyderabad: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Sunday raised concerns in the Assembly over alleged regional bias in funds allocation, asserting that resources are being disproportionately directed toward Khammam district, which has three serving ministers.

Speaking in the Assembly during the debate on demands for irrigation, education, and roads, he said, “I urge you to treat all constituencies equally. Funds must be distributed fairly to support the development of every region, not just those represented by ministers.”

Rajagopal Reddy acknowledged that, compared to the previous regime, the current Congress government operates with greater transparency and fiscal discipline. However, he expressed strong dissatisfaction over the fact that funds are being cleared predominantly for constituencies held by ministers and the Chief Minister, leaving MLAs’ constituencies with little to no support. He emphasised that priority should be given to projects that can be completed immediately.

Highlighting the failures of the previous TRS government, he described their decisions as “catastrophic” and criticised their approach to irrigation projects, which he said left the state in debt without delivering meaningful results.

He recalled the Brahmanavellamla project, initiated during the tenure of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and executed by Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at a cost of Rs 714 crore to provide irrigation to one lakh acres. While 90 per cent of the work was completed by 2014, he said, no progress occurred during the TRS rule. It was only under the current Congress government that the remaining works were completed, and the reservoir filled. He called for urgent completion of the canal network to ensure water reaches agricultural fields.

Rajagopal Reddy also criticised the Pranahita-Chevella project, alleging that the previous government’s unilateral relocation of the barrage to Medigadda, ignoring engineers’ advice, has left the structure in a precarious state.

Similarly, he highlighted delays in the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme, where land acquisition occurred without proper planning, leaving projects incomplete. He credited Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy for initiating the Yedula Reservoir tunnel system, expected to provide irrigation to four lakh acres, and called for timely completion of remaining projects, including Palamuru-Rangareddy.

Rajagopal Reddy further alleged that lift irrigation projects are being diverted exclusively to the Madhira and Huzurnagar constituencies, leaving Munugode and Nakrekal behind. “If I cannot secure justice for the people, I am unfit to hold this office. For the past two and a half years, I have been seething with anguish. Now that the opportunity has arisen, I am speaking out. Do not discriminate between regions and constituencies,” he urged.

He recalled the sacrifices of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for Telangana’s formation and his own efforts as an MP to realise the statehood dream. Rajagopal Reddy also highlighted the severe fluoride contamination in Munugode and urged the government to address the issue urgently. He concluded by appealing for equitable distribution of resources to ensure all constituencies receive adequate support for development.