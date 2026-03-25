Rajagopal Reddy continues to clamour for cabinet berth

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy stated that if the Congress party is to return to power in the upcoming elections, it is essential to utilise the services of Telangana movement activists like him. Rajgopal Reddy indirectly indicated that the responsibility lies with the leadership to identify leaders, who have a strong grip over the party cadre.

Rajagopal Reddy clarified that he has no issues with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He noted that no special meeting was held with the Chief Minister on Monday, and that they only exchanged greetings when they crossed paths on the Assembly premises.

Recalling past assurances, he said the party high command had earlier promised him a ministerial berth. “I do not know what the high command intends to do now, but I am not someone, who runs after posts. Even without a position, I have respect among the people,” he asserted. At the same time, he opined that if he were given a ministerial role, it would benefit the Congress party and the government more than himself.

Referring to his Tuesday’s interaction with KT Rama Rao in the Assembly dining hall, Rajagopal Reddy described it as a casual conversation.

However, he acknowledged that past political developments were discussed. He remarked that despite the BRS winning 88 seats in the 2018 elections, inducting 12 Congress MLAs into the party, was a major mistake.

Rajagopal Reddy, who has been in the spotlight in Telangana politics, made these remarks during an informal interaction with media representatives in the Assembly lobbies, where he spoke openly about his political stance, ministerial prospects, and recent meetings.