Rajendranagar of Telangana's Cyberabad adjudged best police station in country
Hyderabad: Rajendranagar police station of Cyberabad police commissionerate in Telangana has been adjudged as the best performing police station in the country.
The list of best performing police stations was announced at the 58th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police at Jaipur in Rajasthan.
B. Nagendra Babu, Station House Officer, Rajendranagar, received the trophy from Home Minister Amit Shah at the conference on Friday.
Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has congratulated Nagendra Babu on receiving the award.
"Hearty congratulations to B.Nagendra Babu, SHO Rajendranagar for winning the First position as the best performing PS in the country for 2023 announced by MHA today and receiving the trophy in DGPs conference from Honble Home Minister," Revanth Reddy posted on ‘X’.