Rajiv Jyoti Yatra warmly welcomed

Mahabubnagar: The Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavan Jyoti Yatra, a nationwide initiative celebrating the 80th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, arrived in Narayanapet district on Monday. The event, which ran from August 9 to 20, was warmly welcomed by local Congress party members in a large motor rally.

The yatra began at the Karnataka border in Maktal constituency under the leadership of MLA Vakiti Srihari and reached the Narayanapet district headquarters. Upon arrival, Narayanpet MLA Dr Chittem Parnika Reddy, former DCC president Kumbham Shivakumar Reddy, and other local Congress leaders greeted the yatra near Singaram Gate.

The procession proceeded through urban areas with a vibrant display of cycle motors, continuing towards Jilalpur near the Karnataka border before returning to Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion, Parnika Reddy and Shivakumar Reddy highlighted Rajiv Gandhi’s contributions to science and technology in India. They praised the late Prime Minister’s services and reiterated the message of the Jyoti Yatra, which focuses on combating extremism, promoting national unity, and advancing nation-building efforts.

The event saw participation from numerous dignitaries and Congress leaders, including yatra president Dorai, working president Sujendra Shetty, secretary Iyer, vice president Srinivas Appa, Maktal MLA Vakiti Srihari, DCC president Prashant Reddy, and municipal chairman Gande Anasuya Chandrakant.

Other notable attendees included senior leaders Bandi Venugopal, Manohar Goud, G Sudhakar, Sangambanda Gopal Reddy, and Youth Congress and NSUI leaders.