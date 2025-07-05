Live
Ramachandra Rao offers prayers at Bhagyalakshmi temple, to take charge as Telangana BJP chief
Former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) N. Ramachandra Rao is set to take charge as the President of the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prior to this important transition, he received the blessings of Vedic scholars in a ceremonial event at his residence.
In a display of solidarity and support, Ramachandra Rao departed in a rally, accompanied by senior party leader NVSS Prabhakar Rao and enthusiastic party workers. The group conducted special prayers at notable locations, including the Saraswati Temple at Osmania University and the Bhagyalakshmi Ammavari Temple in Charminar, seeking divine blessings for his new role within the party.
This ceremonial rally marks a significant moment as Rao prepares to lead the state BJP into its next chapter.